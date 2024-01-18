Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $2.60 at UBS Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.20 to $2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.91. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 161,738 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Angi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,514,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

