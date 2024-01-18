Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT at $25.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

