Analysts Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $37.86

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SSTI stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of -36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 346,298 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 88.9% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

