Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$102.95

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NA

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.10 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6829502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.