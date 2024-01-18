Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $127.00

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

