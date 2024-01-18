Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $127.00

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
