American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $84.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Woodmark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.7 %

AMWD stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $94.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.