Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

