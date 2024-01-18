AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.88.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$507.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

