Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 4,145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $386.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.