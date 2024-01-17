Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 3.1 %

VALE stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.