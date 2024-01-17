Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,265 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet
In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,686 shares of company stock worth $1,805,313. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet
Smartsheet Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.