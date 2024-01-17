Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819,543 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.