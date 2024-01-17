Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 462 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $182.65 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

