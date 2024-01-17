Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WK opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.