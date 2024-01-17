Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WK opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.