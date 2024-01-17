Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SON

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.