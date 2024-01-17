Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,316,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 593.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

