Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

