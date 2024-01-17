Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,494 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -210.27 and a beta of 0.93. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

