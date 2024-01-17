Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,440 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

