Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,078 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

SouthState Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

