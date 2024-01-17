Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

