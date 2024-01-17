Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $174.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 16.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

