Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

