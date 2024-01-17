Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vale by 237.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,009 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $53,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.