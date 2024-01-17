Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

