Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $167.31 and a one year high of $568.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.