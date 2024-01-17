Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Expands By 9.7%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,781.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

