Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 191,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SEA worth $36,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,072,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $18,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.