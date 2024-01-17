Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,892 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.27 and its 200-day moving average is $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $394.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

