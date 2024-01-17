Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

