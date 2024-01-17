Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $6,690,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.18.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.