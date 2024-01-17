Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $470.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

