Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

