Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Oxford Industries worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

