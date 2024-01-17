Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Alphabet stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

