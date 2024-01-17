Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,265,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,885,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.1 %

NOVT opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

