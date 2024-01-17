New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,575,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

