New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Carter’s worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.1 %

CRI stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

