New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,314 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lindsay worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lindsay by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

