New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,195 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

