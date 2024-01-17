New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of City worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of City by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

