New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Bread Financial worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.