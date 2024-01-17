New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,045 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

