Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $38,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEOG

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.