Narwhal Capital Management Has $37.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

