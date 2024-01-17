Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $394.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.27 and its 200 day moving average is $346.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

