Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $394.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

