Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $394.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

