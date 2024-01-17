Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $394.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

