Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $394.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

